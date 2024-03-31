Art & Entertainment

Madhur Bhandarkar Soaks In 'Energetic, Eclectic Vibe’ Of Thailand During Vacation

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has given a glimpse from his "travel life" in Thailand and said that he is soaking in the energetic and eclectic vibes of 'The Land of Smiles'.

Madhur Bhandarkar Photo: X
Madhur on Sunday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture of himself standing near a market area.

The filmmaker is dressed in all white and completed his look with sunglasses.

The 'Fashion' director is seen smiling at the camera and poses to get clicked.

For the caption, he wrote: “#Bangkok, soaking in the energetic and eclectic vibes of #Thailand. #travellife #ThailandVibes.”

A renowned filmmaker, Madhur has been honoured with the Padma Shri. He was also feted with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and the National Film Award for Best Direction.

He is known for making movies such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal', 'Fashion' and 'Babli Bouncer”.

