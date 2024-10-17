Former One Direction member and British singer Liam Payne has died. The 31-year-old singer was found dead by authorities after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
As per Buenos Aires Police, cops received a call from people about an "aggressive male at the hotel likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol". Top officials are yet to confirm if this call was regarding the former One Direction singer.
Based on the official statement, the hotel manager heard a loud nose at the back of the hotel. When police arrived, they found Payne's body, suspecting a fall from his hotel room window.
Hours before his death, Payne was confirmed to be in Argentina through the posts shared on Snapchat.
Furthermore, Liam Payne was spotted earlier this month on October 2 attending his former bandmate Niall Horan's show in Argentina.
Payne is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex, British singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole.
Reactions and Tributes Pour In
American singer Charlie Puth took to Instagram to express his condolences to Payne's family and One Direction fans.
"I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone," said Puth.
Fans have gathered in Argentina and the UK to mourn the death of the singer.
A comment from Payne's record label Republic Records, its owner Universal Music Group and the fellow One Direction members - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson is awaited.
Harassment Allegations Against Payne
As per a report by PEOPLE, Payne was "extremely overwhelmed" due to the legal issues with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry.
The former Texas model recently shared a video on TikTok where she alleged that Payne had been harassing her, her family and friends by trying to contact them several times.
"It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me," Henry claimed. "Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"
"Also messaging my friends. I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently," said Henry.
She alleged Payne of "weaponizing One Direction fans" against her. He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him," said the 23-year-old.
Following the release of the now-viral video, Henry issued a "cease and desist" order against Payne.
The former model also released a novel "Looking Forward", in which she tells PEOPLE, she drew inspiration from real life events.
In her novel, Henry alludes that during her relationship with Liam Payne, the singer forced her to get an abortion at the age of 19.
Speaking to PEOPLE about the incident, which also made it into the novel, she said - “If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it. But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would’ve lost the person that I loved. There were definitely difficult conversations about it. But looking back now, things happen for a reason.”
Following Henry's viral video, many female fans also alleged that Payne would sexually harassment them and at times send "unsolicited pictures" to them, despite rejecting his advances.