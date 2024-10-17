Art & Entertainment

Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

The 31 year old singer and Former One Direction member was found dead after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

liam payne dead
Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dies At 31 | Photo: AP
info_icon

Former One Direction member and British singer Liam Payne has died. The 31-year-old singer was found dead by authorities after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As per Buenos Aires Police, cops received a call from people about an "aggressive male at the hotel likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol". Top officials are yet to confirm if this call was regarding the former One Direction singer.

Based on the official statement, the hotel manager heard a loud nose at the back of the hotel. When police arrived, they found Payne's body, suspecting a fall from his hotel room window.

Hours before his death, Payne was confirmed to be in Argentina through the posts shared on Snapchat.

Furthermore, Liam Payne was spotted earlier this month on October 2 attending his former bandmate Niall Horan's show in Argentina.

Payne is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex, British singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole.

Reactions and Tributes Pour In

American singer Charlie Puth took to Instagram to express his condolences to Payne's family and One Direction fans.

"I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone," said Puth.

Fans have gathered in Argentina and the UK to mourn the death of the singer.

A comment from Payne's record label Republic Records, its owner Universal Music Group and the fellow One Direction members - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson is awaited.

Harassment Allegations Against Payne

As per a report by PEOPLE, Payne was "extremely overwhelmed" due to the legal issues with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry.

The former Texas model recently shared a video on TikTok where she alleged that Payne had been harassing her, her family and friends by trying to contact them several times.

"It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me," Henry claimed. "Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"

"Also messaging my friends. I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently," said Henry.

She alleged Payne of "weaponizing One Direction fans" against her. He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him," said the 23-year-old.

Following the release of the now-viral video, Henry issued a "cease and desist" order against Payne.

The former model also released a novel "Looking Forward", in which she tells PEOPLE, she drew inspiration from real life events.

In her novel, Henry alludes that during her relationship with Liam Payne, the singer forced her to get an abortion at the age of 19.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the incident, which also made it into the novel, she said - “If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it. But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would’ve lost the person that I loved. There were definitely difficult conversations about it. But looking back now, things happen for a reason.”

Following Henry's viral video, many female fans also alleged that Payne would sexually harassment them and at times send "unsolicited pictures" to them, despite rejecting his advances.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND Opt To Bat First In Bengaluru; Check Playing XIs
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  4. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  2. Cabinet Formation In Haryana: A Balancing Act Between Castes And Regions
  3. Central Disaster Relief Funds For Kerala Disproportionately Low, Claims State
  4. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  5. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  2. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  3. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  4. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  5. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years