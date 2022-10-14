Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Liam Neeson In Talks To Star In 'Naked Gun' Reboot, Directed By Akiva Schaffer

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:08 pm

Seth MacFarlane and Akiva Schaffer are officially courting actor Liam Neeson for 'Naked Gun' remake. 

The 'Taken' actor is in talks to lead the modern version of the '80s slapstick film, Variety confirms, reports 'Variety'.

Schaffer, the 'Chip an Dale: Rescue Rangers' filmmaker and Lonely Island member, will direct and executive produce the movie.

Schaffer penned the screenplay with "Chip an Dale" writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing through their company Fuzzy Door.

Neeson sparked chatter online about reviving the '80s comedy earlier this year, telling "People (The TV Show)" that McFarlane and Paramount had been pursuing him to resurrect the 'Naked Gun' films. However, the actor has still yet to sign on the dotted line.

"It'll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don't know," Neeson told "People (The TV Show)".

Paramount's original 'Naked Gun' trilogy starred Leslie Nielsen as Franklin 'Frank' Drebin, a good-hearted yet gullible detective at the centre of a police procedural parody.

The 1988 movie 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of a Police Squad' was a critical and commercial smash, earning positive reviews and $140 million at the box office to match. Given its popularity, the studio shepherded two sequels, 1991's 'The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear' and 1994's 'Naked Gun 33 1/3": The Final Insult', to financial success.

Paramount has been attempting to return to the series since 2013.

It was first being rebooted with Ed Helms as Frank Drebin, but that version eventually fell apart. In early 2021, McFarlane announced he had been hired to retool the film. Exact plot details, as well as a production timeline and a release date, are currently unknown. It's also unclear who Neeson would play in the film.

Neeson, the modern-day patron saint of action movies, recently portrayed a government agent in 'Blacklight'. The 70-year-old Irish actor has starred in a surprising number of action-thrillers during the pandemic alone, including 'Honest Thief', 'The Marksman', 'The Ice Road' and 'Memory'.

