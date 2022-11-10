Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic 'Black Panther 2' Set Accident

Actress Letitia Wright said that she is still in therapy processing the "traumatic" accident that happened to her on the set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 8:24 pm

Actress Letitia Wright said that she is still in therapy processing the "traumatic" accident that happened to her on the set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries, reports 'Variety'.

The accident occurred on the 'Wakanda Forever' set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a "biscuit rig," which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a real environment.

According to the film's producer Nate Moore, the rig "clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled" with Wright on it.

"I'm still processing it," Wright told Variety about the accident.

"I'm still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic."

Wright was on the Boston set with the film's second unit crew, which meant neither Moore nor director Ryan Coogler was present when the accident occurred.

The two men were back in Atlanta on the main set of 'Wakanda Forever.'

Related stories

Letitia Wright Sheds Light On Tenoch Huerta Mejia's Character Namor

Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Video

Coogler had to be informed of Wright's accident via a phone call. "It was about how you can imagine," Cooger said about getting the call.

"I mean, I love these actors. That's me and Chad's little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister's hurt. It's the fucking worst thing in the world."

Coogler and Marvel Studios present Kevin Feige traveled to Boston to visit Wright in the hospital. "It was horrifying on any production happening to anybody," Feige said.

"It was particularly harsh on this production that was already, uh emotionally strained."

Feige was referring to Wright's injury being only the latest production woe for 'Wakanda Forever' at the time. The entire movie had to be rebuilt following the death of original 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman.

Wright was determined to finish the movie as a tribute to her late co-star, so she wasn't going to let her injuries prevent that from happening.

"I just remember wanting to finish my film, man," Wright said about Feige and Coogler's hospital visit. "I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan. And he was like, 'Tish, you need to recover.'"

Wright left Boston and traveled back home to London in order to recover. Production on 'Wakanda Forever' was shut down in November 2021 when it was decided that she needed more time to heal. Cameras started rolling again in January 2022. Wright said that still had to contend with post-concussion syndrome when filming resumed, reports 'Variety'.

"I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set," Wright said. "I'm just extremely proud of myself. I'm extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience -- overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Letitia Wright Actress Letitia Wright Black Panther Actress Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther 2 Hollywood Actress Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches