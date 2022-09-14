Leena Jumani Opens Up On Playing A Complex Personality In 'Appnapan'

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Leena Jumani talks about her character and how her on-screen personality is going to change the storyline of the show 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'.

She says: " I started my GEC career with Balaji back in 2008, and after that I never had to look back, thus coming back here is like coming back home. And, I couldn't let go of the chance of working with them once again on such an endearing drama like 'Appnapan' that beautifully sheds light on the complexities of relationships."

On what she likes about her role, Leena adds that it is a complex personality with many insecurities.

"I was really attracted to Sonali's role as it has multiple layers to it, while she has a soft side to her but her insecurities bring out her dark side. On one hand, viewers will see she loves her sister Pallavi( Rajshree Thakur) but somewhere she is very jealous of the fact that she got married to Nikhil (Cezanne Khan), whom she always adored."

The actress goes on to continue throwing more light on the relationship between on-screen sisters played by her and Rajshree.

"Sonali's jealousy will create a lot of problems in between the two sisters; amping up the drama in the show," Jumani added.

She looks forward to receiving a positive response from the audience.

"In between, I got many offers but I did not take them up as the characters were not very appealing to me. But when I got the role of Sonali from Balaji, I was very thrilled to begin another chapter here as the character is challenging which helps me give my best and do better. Thus, looking forward to an amazing journey."

'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.