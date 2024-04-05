LAPILLUS' Chanty To Take Indefinite Hiatus From Group Activities Due To THIS Reason

LAPILLUS, a six-member K-Pop group that made their debut in June 2022, will be seeing some changes for the time-being. The group’s vocalist, Chanty, has announced an indefinite temporary hiatus from group activities.
Their agency released an elaborate statement, citing the singer’s deteriorating health as the reason. She has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and will be requiring continuous treatment.
On April 5, MLD Entertainment issued an official statement, providing fans with an update on Chanty’s health. Although she will continue to be a member of LAPILLUS, she won’t be able to partake in group activities; instead, will concentrate on her individual promotions for the foreseeable future.
The statement reads, “We would like to inform you about the future activities of our artist, LAPILLUS’ Chanty. Chanty has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has seen improvement in her health through continuous treatment and consistent care from her attending doctor. However, there is concern that engaging in high-intensity group musical activities may cause the relapse of her symptoms and strain in her health.”
“Therefore, following this, while Chanty will remain a member of LAPILLUS and continue her individual activities, her participation in group activities as a singer will be indefinitely postponed. We will do our best to support the health and recovery of our artist, so we ask for the utmost understanding of the fans. We humbly ask for warm encouragement and continuous support for the future activities of LAPILLUS and Chanty,” concluded the statement.
Chanty, a Filipino-Argentine singer and actress, is a member of the girl group LAPILLUS. The group recently launched their 2nd mini album ‘Girl’s Round Part. 2’ in June 2023. Post this, the group made their Japanese debut with their single, ‘Who’s Next (Japanese Ver.)’ on August 2, and also released a Spanish version of their song ‘ULALA’ the same month.