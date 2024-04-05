Art & Entertainment

LAPILLUS' Chanty To Take Indefinite Hiatus From Group Activities Due To THIS Reason

The K-Pop idol will be taking a temporary hiatus due to health concerns.

Advertisement

Instagram
Chanty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

LAPILLUS, a six-member K-Pop group that made their debut in June 2022, will be seeing some changes for the time-being. The group’s vocalist, Chanty, has announced an indefinite temporary hiatus from group activities.

Their agency released an elaborate statement, citing the singer’s deteriorating health as the reason. She has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and will be requiring continuous treatment.

On April 5, MLD Entertainment issued an official statement, providing fans with an update on Chanty’s health. Although she will continue to be a member of LAPILLUS, she won’t be able to partake in group activities; instead, will concentrate on her individual promotions for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

MLD%20Entertainment%27s%20Statement
MLD Entertainment's Statement Photo: X
info_icon

The statement reads, “We would like to inform you about the future activities of our artist, LAPILLUS’ Chanty. Chanty has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has seen improvement in her health through continuous treatment and consistent care from her attending doctor. However, there is concern that engaging in high-intensity group musical activities may cause the relapse of her symptoms and strain in her health.”

“Therefore, following this, while Chanty will remain a member of LAPILLUS and continue her individual activities, her participation in group activities as a singer will be indefinitely postponed. We will do our best to support the health and recovery of our artist, so we ask for the utmost understanding of the fans. We humbly ask for warm encouragement and continuous support for the future activities of LAPILLUS and Chanty,” concluded the statement.

Advertisement

Chanty, a Filipino-Argentine singer and actress, is a member of the girl group LAPILLUS. The group recently launched their 2nd mini album ‘Girl’s Round Part. 2’ in June 2023. Post this, the group made their Japanese debut with their single, ‘Who’s Next (Japanese Ver.)’ on August 2, and also released a Spanish version of their song ‘ULALA’ the same month.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made