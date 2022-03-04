Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock And More To Present

Supporting actress winner for 2020’s 'Minari', Yuh-Jung Youn, and Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez will also be presenting at the 94th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock And More To Present
Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga and Chris Rock Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 3:39 pm

The Academy Awards have announced the first batch of presenters for the Oscars 2022, which includes filmmaker Kevin Costner, actress Zoe Kravitz from 'The Batman,' pop diva Lady Gaga, and comedian Chris Rock.

Supporting actress winner for 2020's 'Minari', Yuh-Jung Youn, and Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez will also be presenting at the 94th Academy Awards.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking," Oscars producer Will Packer said in a statement.

The producers will announce more talent joining the show in the coming weeks. 

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Filmmaker Jane Campion's Western 'The Power of the Dog', a psychological drama set in the director’s native New Zealand, is leading this year's Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel 'Dune' closely following. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

