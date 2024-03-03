Art & Entertainment

'Laapataa Ladies' Earns Rs 3.85 Crore In Two Days

Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has raised Rs 3.85 crore globally in gross box office collection within two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

P
PTI
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Instagram
'Laapataa Ladies' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has raised Rs 3.85 crore globally in gross box office collection within two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

The Hindi film is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the box office update on its official X page. "Public bhi bol rahi hai movie bohut sundar hai be! Kya abhi tak nahi dekhe ka #LaapataaLadies?" read the post, stating the movie had raised Rs 3.85 crore in gross box office collection worldwide and Rs 1.40 crore net in India in two days.

Starring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, "Laapataa Ladies" opened to Rs 1.70 crore (gross box office worldwide) and received good reviews upon its release on Friday.

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues.

It is produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Tags

Aamir Khan

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement