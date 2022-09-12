Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Starts Acting Workshop For Her Next

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has started prepping for her next, an action drama directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Kriti Sanon, Anurag Kashyap
Kriti Sanon, Anurag Kashyap IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 12:24 pm

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has started prepping for her next, an action drama directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Under the guidance of ace director Kashyap, Kriti has already embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next.

According to close sources, it's one of the fiercest female characters that's ever been written in Hindi Cinema by Kashyap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)


The sources add that "it's an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti's character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute raw power".

Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another multi-women drama 'Veere Di Wedding' and had struck gold with it at the Box Office, is producing the said film.

It was rumoured that the said film is a remake of the cult Hollywood film, 'Kill Bill' but Kashyap has always denied it.

"It is an original" was his cryptic reply when asked. The shooting of the film starts in November.

On the work front, Kriti also has 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Adipurush' and 'Shehzada'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kriti Sanon Anurag Kashyap Action Drama Film Female Characters Hindi Cinema Vengeance Nikhil Dwivedi Box Office Collection
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start