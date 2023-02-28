Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Kriti Sanon Slams A Reporter Who Asked Her About 'Shehzada' Co-Star Kartik Aaryan: Is This The Platform?

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have starred together in ‘Luka Chuppi’ and the recently released ‘Shehzada’. 

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Google

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 6:23 pm

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon worked together for the first time in ‘Luka Chuppi’ (2019) and followed it up with the recent 'Shehzada' (2023). Kriti also wished Kartik when his 2022 release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ became a blockbuster hit. But recently, she got miffed with a reporter who asked her about Kartik at an award ceremony.

Kriti recently attended Zee Cine Award 2023, and as she interacted with the media about bagging a nomination for her performance in the 2022 film ‘Bhediya’, a reporter asked her, “What do you like about Kartik the most?” To which a miffed Kriti asked the reporter, “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Earlier too, as she addressed the rumours of her dating Kartik, she told Hindustan Times, “If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be.'”

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Not just Kartik, there have been reports of Kriti dating her ‘Adipurush’ co-actor Prabhas, after Varun Dhawan made indirect comments about their rumoured relationship. Clarifying the speculation, Kriti had written on social media, “It’s neither Pyaar, nor PR. our ‘Bhediya’ just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!” The rumours began when Varun, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’. He went on to say that the person ‘is shooting with Deepika Padukone’.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s last release ‘Shehzada’, which starred Kartik in the lead role, tanked at the box office. The film was a Hindi remake of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo’.

Art & Entertainment
