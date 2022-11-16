Krishna's Daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni Remembers Her Late 'Superstar' Father In An Emotional Note

Veteran actor Krishna’s daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni took to her Instagram to remember her late father who, according to her, was a superstar to the world but a loving and simple father to their kids. Krishna died on Tuesday in Hyderabad after he was hospitalized.

While sharing a happy photo of the actor whom she addressed as ‘Dearest Nana', Manjula wrote, “You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever.”

“You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana,” she signed off.

Krishna was 80. He died at 4 am at a hospital in Hyderabad where was kept for treatment after a cardiac arrest, reported PTI. He was put on ventilator. The former actor, director and producer is known for his contribution in the Telugu film industry during the five decades of his career. He had starred in over 350 films ever since his debut in 1965 film Thene Manasulu. Some of his best works are Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777 and Agent Gopi to name a few.

Krishna is survived by his children from his first marriage with Indira: Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni. He also had second wife, Vijaya Nirmala. Indira died in September of this year.