Korean Rapper Bassagong Set To Release His New Album From Jail

Korean rapper Bassagong will release his new album while still serving his prison sentence for illegal filming.

IANS
February 14, 2024

Bassagong Photo: Twitter
According to Koreaboo.com, his crew teased the rapper’s album, which contains 10 tracks.

The album teaser may not leave an impact but the reason behind it making headlines is because Bassagong is currently serving a prison sentence for illegally filming and distributing pictures of fellow rapper Don Mills‘ wife in 2018.

The rapper was sentenced to one year in prison and 40 hours of sexual violence treatment.

Both Bassagong and prosecution initially appealed the ruling, but in the end, the rapper dropped his appeal and accepted his prison sentence.

On April 11, the rapper will be released from prison.

