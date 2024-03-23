Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Han So-hee Confirms Dating Ryu Jun-yeol, NCT's Taeyong Announces Military Enlistment And More

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol’s relationship has been the talk of the entertainment scene in South Korea. On March 17, the actress took to her personal blog to confirm her relationship with the ‘Reply 1988’ actor. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Hyeri, got involved too. Earlier, Hyeri shared a mysterious post on her Instagram Stories amidst swirling dating rumours involving Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol. After the ‘Nevertheless’ actor shaded Hyeri, she took to her blog to apologise to Hyeri. Post this, Hyeri also took to her Instagram in a (now-deleted) post to apologize and share her side of the story. “First, I sincerely apologize for the speculations and controversies that arose over the past few days due to my personal emotions.I think I failed to consider the ripple effects that each of my minor actions could have. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed because of me. Last November, the news was released that my eight-year relationship [with Jun-yeol] came to an end. It was not a decision made in a short period of time, and even after the breakup news came out, we had a conversation about talking more [about our situation]. However, we have not had any contact or met since that conversation. And four months later, I think my emotions after coming across a new article were perceived not as actress Lee Hyeri but as just Lee Hyeri. I apologize once again for causing harm with my impulsive emotions. Over the past few days, I didn’t explain the reason for my actions because I thought that our conversations were overly personal, and it would only increase fatigue [to the public]. If this caused confusion for anyone, I am also sorry for that. Moving forward, I will be more careful with my words and actions.” Han So-hee and Run Jun-yeol are still not accepted fully as a couple by many online. Now, the former’s agency has decided to take legal action against those who make malicious comments in order to defame the actress.