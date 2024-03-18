NCT's Leader Taeyong Pens A Heartfelt Note For Fans As He Announces His Military Enlistment

The handwritten letter started with, “Hello, this is Taeyong. It seems like the beginning of 2024 was yesterday, but spring is already coming in the blink of an eye. The reason why I wrote this letter is that I will be serving in the military as of April 15th. Some of us were preparing for the time we had to be apart for a while, and I think there were some people who were surprised, so I wanted to tell NCTzens directly. Looking back on the past time, I think I was able to grow more mature even until this moment thanks to you and the members. All the moments were really meaningful and happy times. Thank you for giving me a lot of shining times as a present.”