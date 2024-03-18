NCT's Leader Taeyong Pens A Heartfelt Note For Fans As He Announces His Military Enlistment

Renowned band NCT’s member Taeyong is all set to move on to a new phase in his personal life. The singer-rapper is geared up to fulfil his mandatory military duties as a citizen of South Korea.
On the morning of March 18, his agency, SM Entertainment, issued a statement regarding his enlistment. The statement read, “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. NCT’s Taeyong is enlisting in the Navy as an active duty soldier on April 15. There will be no official events held on the day he enters the recruit training center, and we ask for your understanding as his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site. Please show continued support and love until the day Taeyong diligently completes his mandatory military service and returns in good health. Thank you.”
After the announcement was made, the idol took to Weverse to pen an emotional heartfelt note for his fans.
The handwritten letter started with, “Hello, this is Taeyong. It seems like the beginning of 2024 was yesterday, but spring is already coming in the blink of an eye. The reason why I wrote this letter is that I will be serving in the military as of April 15th. Some of us were preparing for the time we had to be apart for a while, and I think there were some people who were surprised, so I wanted to tell NCTzens directly. Looking back on the past time, I think I was able to grow more mature even until this moment thanks to you and the members. All the moments were really meaningful and happy times. Thank you for giving me a lot of shining times as a present.”
“I will continue to have a lot of things I want to achieve with my members and fans, so I will work hard in the military and learn a lot of things. When I come back, I’ll be a better version of myself and stand on stage, I promise! We’ve grown proudly together. I will be back well so all of you stay healthy too. I’ll be back soon,” the heartfelt statement concluded.
Taeyong is a member and leader of the K-Pop band NCT. He made his official solo debut in June 2023 with ‘Shalala,’ making him the first member from NCT to embark on solo activities as well. He most recently made his solo comeback with ‘Tap’ in February.