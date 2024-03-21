'Pachinko' Actress Jung Eun-chae Confirms Being In A Relationship With Designer Kim Chung-jae

Popular actress Jung Eun-chae’s personal life has come under the spotlight. Her agency has confirmed that the actress is linked with a designer-artist, Kim Chung-jae.
On March 21 KST, a representative from the actress’ agency Project Hosoo confirmed to Maeil Kyungjae that the star is currently in a relationship with artist-designer Kim Chung-jae, and that, the two have been linked since last year. The source stated, “Kim Chung-jae and Jung Eun-chae are in a relationship. They are at the stage where they are getting to know each other with positive feelings.”
Both Eun-chae and Chung-jae are of the same age, born in 1986. They have been subtly showering love and showing affection for each other on social media posts, be it posting each other’s pictures, or liking the other’s posts on Instagram. Interestingly, the actress had also previously shared a video of herself taken at her beau’s studio in July of last year.
Advertisement
Jung Eun-chae debuted in the industry through the film ‘Haunters’ in 2010. Since then, she has gone on to showcase her versatility in various films and K-Dramas. Some of her notable works include ‘The King,’ ‘Dr. Frost,’ ‘Legal High,’ and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’ She has received widespread acclaim for her performances in ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Anna.’ The actress will next be seen in the television series ‘Jeong Nyeon,’ which is set to premiere sometime this year.
As for Kim Chung-jae, he is a product designer who garnered fame overnight after his appearance in MBC’s reality-variety program ‘I Live Alone’ in 2017. His charming looks and warm personality bagged him several sports commercials and magazine shoots later on as well. He also made an appearance on various entertainment programs, but decided to quit the film world to dedicate his entire time to projects related to product designing.
Advertisement
It’s unclear as to how the two first got together, but fans seem to be rooting for them.