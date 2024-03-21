'Pachinko' Actress Jung Eun-chae Confirms Being In A Relationship With Designer Kim Chung-jae

Jung Eun-chae debuted in the industry through the film ‘Haunters’ in 2010. Since then, she has gone on to showcase her versatility in various films and K-Dramas. Some of her notable works include ‘The King,’ ‘Dr. Frost,’ ‘Legal High,’ and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’ She has received widespread acclaim for her performances in ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Anna.’ The actress will next be seen in the television series ‘Jeong Nyeon,’ which is set to premiere sometime this year.