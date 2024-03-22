(G)I-DLE's Member Yuqi To Make Her Solo Debut In The K-Pop Industry Next Month; Agency Confirms

Popular K-Pop girl group (G)I-DLE has been making waves, and has been on a roll since last year because of their catchy tunes, and iconic dance moves. Now, one of the group’s member, Yuqi, is all set to make her solo debut.
The group’s Chinese member, who is also a vocalist and the main dancer, is set to make her official solo debut. Although she has previously released a few singles, she is now prepared to embark on her solo debut in the K-Pop industry.
(G)I-DLE’s agency, Cube Entertainment, made a statement on March 22 that Yuqi will be stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, while still being a part of the band. According to the announcement, she will be unveiling her solo track in April and is currently gearing up for promotional activities on various music shows. While the specific release date has not yet been disclosed, fans are eagerly anticipating the debut.
“Yuqi will release a solo song in April, and she plans to promote it on music shows,” the agency confirmed.
Although Yuqi has previously unveiled solo songs, her forthcoming debut will represent her first official venture into solo artist promotions in the K-Pop industry.
The 24-year-old idol has participated in various variety shows in South Korea as well as China, and has penned many of the band’s songs as well. Yuqi has also made her acting debut with Netflix’s 2023 drama ‘Celebrity.’
As for (G)I-DLE, the band was formed under Cube Entertainment, and they debuted in 2018 with the EP ‘I Am’ along with the music video for ‘Latata’ on May 2. The band members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Soojin was also a member of the group but departed in 2021 due to controversies.
On January 29, 2024, the band released their second full-length album titled ‘2.’ Most recently, they featured on Jennifer Lopez’s track ‘This Time Around,’ which released on March 15.