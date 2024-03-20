'Business Proposal' Actor Kim Min-kyu To Commence His Mandatory Military Services On April 1

The agency went on to state that no event would be taking place that day so as to ensure the safety of other fellow soldiers enlisting. “No official events will be held on the day he enters the recruit training center. Please understand that his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site. We ask for fans’ love and support so that actor Kim Min-jyu can diligently complete his mandatory military service and return in a more mature and healthy state. Thank you,” the statement concluded.