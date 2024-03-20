'Business Proposal' Actor Kim Min-kyu To Commence His Mandatory Military Services On April 1

After giving K-Drama enthusiasts performances to remember in ‘Business Proposal’ and ‘Snowdrop,’ popular actor Kim Min-kyu is set to embark on a new chapter in his personal life. The star is all set to enlist in the military next month.
The statement read, “Hello. This is Companion Company. We would like to thank the fans who always give generous support and love to actor Kim Min-kyu, and we would like to inform you about actor his enlistment. Actor Kim Min-kyu will enlist as an active duty soldier in the army on April 1.”
The agency went on to state that no event would be taking place that day so as to ensure the safety of other fellow soldiers enlisting. “No official events will be held on the day he enters the recruit training center. Please understand that his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site. We ask for fans’ love and support so that actor Kim Min-jyu can diligently complete his mandatory military service and return in a more mature and healthy state. Thank you,” the statement concluded.
The actor set foot in the industry in 2013 with a minor role in the drama ‘Monstar.’ He has since appeared in various internationally acclaimed television series including ‘Signal,’ ‘Because This is My First Time,’ ‘Backstreet Rookie,’ ‘The Heavenly Idol’ to name a few. However, it’s his performance as Cha Sung-hoon in ‘Business Proposal’ that shot up his fame and solidified his status in the industry. Additionally, the 29-year-old star has also been a part of a few films including, ‘The Five,’ ‘The Battle of Jangsari’ among others.
Prior to his enlistment, Kim Min-kyu intends to complete all his scheduled commitments.