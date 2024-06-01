Appearing on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, Kiran Rao spoke in detail about her past relationship with ex-husband Aamir Khan. She revealed that they met on the sets of ‘Lagaan’. She said that Reema Kagti had asked her to join the films and she agreed to do so because she was in between jobs. Despite not having seen many Hindi films, she agreed to join. Reflecting on the ‘huge risk’ Aamir was taking with the film, she noted it was a sports film set 100 years ago in Awadhi, a completely different dialect. She said, “When I was in charge of getting all of them into layers and layers of their outfits, it was quite an experience. It was like a film school for me.”