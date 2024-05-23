Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say

“The thing we don’t talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle, especially women. How you could find perhaps a way to be yourself within the institution. That’s something up for debate and discussion. Esther Perel (American psychologist) has written an amazing book on it, and it’s very interesting. As apes, we were living together. This nuclear family setup is a pressure, and it’s a pressure especially on women. There’s so much responsibility on the women to run the house, keep the family together. In fact, women are expected to keep in touch with the in-laws, to be in touch with your husband’s family. That’s a lot of expectation,” she opined.