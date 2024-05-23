Art & Entertainment

Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say

Despite announcing their separation in 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao maintain a strong bond.

Filmfare
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Photo: Filmfare
info_icon

It’s no surprise that Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who were married for 16 years, still remain friends and colleagues even after their separation. And now, in a conversation with She The People, the director of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ disclosed that they tied the knot due to parental pressure, despite already living together for a year at the time.

While talking about her divorce, the filmmaker revealed, “I’ve always felt that (marriage as an institution is up for a rethink). Aamir and I lived together for a year before we got married honestly, we did it more because parents and you know… all the rest of it and even at that time we knew that it’s a great institution if you can function as individuals as well as a couple within that institution.”

Kiran Rao, who debuted as a director with ‘Dhobi Ghat’ in 2010, added that marriage brings many positive aspects, including “a new family, relationships, and a sense of security and stability.”

“The thing we don’t talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle, especially women. How you could find perhaps a way to be yourself within the institution. That’s something up for debate and discussion. Esther Perel (American psychologist) has written an amazing book on it, and it’s very interesting. As apes, we were living together. This nuclear family setup is a pressure, and it’s a pressure especially on women. There’s so much responsibility on the women to run the house, keep the family together. In fact, women are expected to keep in touch with the in-laws, to be in touch with your husband’s family. That’s a lot of expectation,” she opined.

The former celebrity couple first met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001, ‘Lagaan,’ in which Khan was starring and Rao was Assistant Director. They started dating in 2004 and got married the following year. Despite their divorce in 2021, they co-parent their son, Azad, who they welcomed through surrogacy in 2011.

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan - Instagram
Kiran Rao On Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Knew That I Needed My Space To Grow Myself

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmers Gather At Shambhu, Khanauri To Mark 100 Days Of 'Delhi Chalo' Protest
  2. America Will Send Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  3. Choice For People Is Whether 'Gaadi Of Bharat' Should Go On Higher Or Reverse Gear: Jaishankar
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana’s Farmers Voice Concerns in Sirsa
  5. 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Family Holds Protest
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Witcher' Season 4: Netflix Unveils First Look Of Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia
  2. Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say
  3. Juhi Chawla Shares An Update On KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan's Health, Says He's Feeling 'Much Better'
  4. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  5. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title
  2. UEFA Selects Budapest For 2026 Champions League Final, Delays 2027 Decision On Milan's San Siro
  3. Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Dallas Mavericks Beat Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 Thriller
  5. Finland Meet: Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record In Men's 110m Hurdles
World News
  1. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
  2. 'Zionists, Beautiful': New Hamas Kidnapping Footage Surfaces; Israeli PM Reacts; Several Claim 'Mistranslation' Of Video
  3. Australia, US Report Cases Of Human Bird Flu | All About The H5N1 Virus, Symptoms
  4. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  5. These Famous Tourist Spots Are Struggling To Survive Due To Overtourism
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Protests In WB's Nandigram Over Death Of Party Worker; Rahul Says Will Probe 'Adani Scam' If Voted To Power
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title