Kiran Rao On Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Knew That I Needed My Space To Grow Myself

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan amicably parted ways in 2021. They were married for 15 years, and till date, the two of them share strong friendship and professional camaraderie. They also co-parent their son Azad, and the former couple was recently seen promoting Kiran’s directorial venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as well, which is in fact, bankrolled by Aamir’s production house.
During an interview with Brut India, Kiran talked about her divorce from the actor, and said, “Aamir and I lived together for about a year before we got married, and honestly, we did it more because of our parents. At that time too, we knew that it’s a great institution if you can function as an individual as well as a couple within that institution.”
She further highlighted how marriage can have a negative impact on people, especially women. She said, “I think the thing that we don’t talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle, especially women. So, how do you know you could perhaps find a way to be more yourself within it, is I think something that is up for debate and discussion.”
Mentioning how she “took my sweet time so I didn’t have any worry about it,” Kiran mentioned how her strong relationship with Aamir allowed her to deal with the divorce better. Kiaran said, “The thing is, Aamir and I were very strong and continue to have a very strong relationship as two humans. We are very connected to each other; we deeply respect and love each other, so that hasn’t changed, and so, therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently, and I needed that to grow myself.”
For those caught unaware, the ‘Dhobi Ghat’ director first met Aamir on the sets of ‘Lagaan’, and despite their divorce, they continue to “care for each other and don’t have any problems or deep disagreements”.
Meanwhile, on the other side, Aamir, during ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit in February, talked about his separation from Kiran, and shared, “Ek mazedaar cheez hai. Hum log ka divorce abhi hua hai aap log ko pata hi hoga. Ek din shaam ko main baitha hua tha, maine bola Kiran, kya lagta hai as a husband mujhme kya kya kami thi? What can I improve abhi aage chal raha hu life mein. (Here is an interesting anecdote: We recently got divorced, as you all may be aware. In the evening, after we called it quits, I asked Kiran, ‘What did I lack as a husband? How can I do moving forward?’).”
Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta, and the two filed for divorce in 2002.