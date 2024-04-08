Kiran Rao On Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Knew That I Needed My Space To Grow Myself

Mentioning how she “took my sweet time so I didn’t have any worry about it,” Kiran mentioned how her strong relationship with Aamir allowed her to deal with the divorce better. Kiaran said, “The thing is, Aamir and I were very strong and continue to have a very strong relationship as two humans. We are very connected to each other; we deeply respect and love each other, so that hasn’t changed, and so, therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently, and I needed that to grow myself.”