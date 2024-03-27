Khan and Rao got married in 2005 and dissolved their marriage in 2021, but have remained close ever since. Talking about the spotlight and gossip around her, she revealed that it intensified after she and Aamir announced their divorce, and then drew further attention for their amicable relationship following the separation. “Women have been consciously or unconsciously raised to be non-confrontational. Be seen but not heard, that kind of thing. So, it’s important to have these conversations,” she said, suggesting that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ could function as a spark for such conversations.