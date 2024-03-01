'Laapataa Ladies' X Review: Netizens Hail Kiran Rao's Film; Call It 'Sweet & Powerful Ode To Women'

Kiran Rao has made a comeback as director after 14 years with 'Laapataa Ladies'. Her debut movie was 'Dhobi Ghat' which released in 2010. 'Laapaata Ladies' arrived in theatres today, on March 1. The trailer already received an overwhelming response and now as the movie has been released, it has got positive response from critics and audiences alike. It is a satire that talks about the societal evils. Kiran Rao has beautifully crafted the socially relevant narrative with a entertaining twist.
The reviews by netizens are out on social media and they have hailed Kiran Rao's cinematic gem. One wrote, ''#QuickReview #Laapataaladies, directed by @raodyness #KiranRao, is a whimsical and insightful movie that features a standout performance from @ravikishann Ravi Kishan as a Robinhood cop. The talented ensemble cast truly shines in this film'' while another tweeted, ''#LaapataaLadies, Directed by #KiranRao is brilliant It says so much in a beautiful &, at times, amusing way. It stayed with me The performances are outstanding Music by @ramsampathofficial is fantastic A must see gem of a film''.
Have a look at some of the reactions on X here.
'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The script is inspired by an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film is about two rural brides who get swapped and lose their way because of their veils.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kiran Rao said, “I was laapataa without really intending to be. I was in the world of storytelling, but in the background. There was that frustration where I was waiting to make the right thing. Although I do think the wait helped me find myself. My skill improved, I have a better command over my craft now''.