‘Laapataa Ladies’ Writer Sneha Desai: Kiran Rao And Aamir Khan Approach Collaboration Democratically, Valuing Creative Input From All Team Members

‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been one of the most talked about films of the last month. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will soon release on Netflix, after having a decent run at the theatres. The film, which is Kiran Rao’s second directorial after ‘Dhobi Ghat’, went on to get some of the best reviews of this year. The film was back by her ex-husband Aamir Khan, who also wanted to be a part of the film, but sadly, Kiran Rao put her foot down, and said that Ravi Kishan would be a better fit for the character. Indeed, she was so right. The film was written by Sneha Desai.