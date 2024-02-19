Khyati Keswani: My Role In 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' Is Layered With Shades Of Grey

Art & Entertainment

Actress Khyati Keswani, who will be soon seen playing the role of Amrita in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', has shared insights into the character, saying it is layered with the shades of grey.

February 19, 2024

Khyati Keswani Photo: Instagram
Shedding light on her character's complexity, Khyati stated: "My character Amrita embodies both positive and negative traits, layered with shades of grey."

The actress further said: "Amrita is a character of intricate depth, tinged with both light and dark hues. It might come off as a negative character, but Amrita’s character has a grey shade to it."

"The show has allowed me to experience each layer of emotions that my character Amrita holds," added Khyati.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' highlights the unique bond between Ashi, portrayed by Swati Sharma and her father-in-law essayed by Bharat Ahlawat, who is a father figure to Ashi and a big supporter to her aspirations.

The show follows Ashi's journey as she navigates love and her responsibilities towards her family.

It will air from February 20 on Shemaroo Umang.

