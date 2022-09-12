Kavya Thapar: I’ve Never Been In Love In My Real Life, Modern Love Can Be A Bit Confusing For Me

From Romeo-Juliet to Heer-Ranjha, romantic movies have been an influencing part in all our lives. From big romantic gestures to heartfelt conversation, Bollywood has taught us all. It's made us want to fall and believe in the magic of love. And now actress Kavya Thapar who is currently the talk of the town because of her upcoming movie ‘Middle Class Love’, has revealed how her character of Saisha has inspired her in real life.

Kavya Thapar who is playing one of the lead actresses in ‘Middle Class Love’ has shared how the character of Saisha has made her want to experience love in real life. The actress says, "My movie is finally releasing and I am very excited about it. The character of Saisha that I am playing experiences a roller coaster of emotions. The movie is all about love, middle-class love and being part of such a pure and simple story has made me realize what real love is all about and honestly, I have never been in love in my real life. All I can say is, modern love can be a bit confusing for me but after working on such a beautiful script, I can't wait to experience such raw genuine emotions for someone."

Kavya Thapar is soon coming on the big screens on September 16 with her debut Bollywood movie, ‘Middle Class Love’, which is produced by Anubhav Sinha's Banaras Media Works and Zee Studio jointly.

Apart from that on the work front, Kavya Thapar will also be seen alongside Sundeep Kishan in her next Telugu film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. Also she will be seen in a Tamil film soon where she will be opposite Vijay Anthony.