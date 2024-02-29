Kate Winslet: 'To Be Mistaken For Cate Blanchett Is A Huge Compliment'

Talking about if she ever goes along with the mix-up and pretends to fans she is Blanchett, Winslet said: "No, we do, yeah. I say, 'Oh, thank you so much.' And they say, 'Loved you in 'Elizabeth', and I say, 'Thank you. That's so kind.' And (Cate) gets the same thing, where people will say to her, 'Loved you in 'Sense and Sensibility', or, 'Loved you in 'Titanic'. So, yeah, it happens."