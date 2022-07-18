Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' To Release In February

Actor Kartik Aaryan announced that his upcoming film 'Shehzada', directed by Rohit Dhawan, will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star took to Twitter to announce the film's new release date, which was earlier supposed to come out in November this year.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill.

[With Inputs from PTI]