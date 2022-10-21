Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karnataka's Highest Civilian Award To Be Presented Posthumously To Puneet Raj Kumar

'Karnataka Ratna' will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneet Raj Kumar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1.

Puneet Raj Kumar
Puneet Raj Kumar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 2:10 pm

'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneet Raj Kumar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1. 

Disclosing this to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. This was decided at a meeting with the ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneet Raj Kumar.

The CM said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneet Raj Kumar to Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture.

"Puneet Raj Kumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," Bommai said.  

The award presentation function will take place at Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 p.m.

The function will be attended by noted litterateurs, film personalities, MLAs' and achievers.

Asked about the demand from Puneet's fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the November 1 function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a 10-day programme.

Related stories

'Karnataka Ratna' To Be Awarded Posthumously To Puneeth Rajkumar On November 1: Chief Minister Bommai

Tags

Art & Entertainment Puneet Raj Kumar Late Actor Puneet Raj Kumar Karnataka Ratna Karnataka Highest Civilian Award Kannada Film Industry Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank