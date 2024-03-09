Karisma Kapoor Is 'A True Team Player', Says 'Murder Mubarak' Co-Actor Nikhil Khurana

Talking about working with the ensemble cast, the 'Made In Heaven 2' fame actor said: "I shot with Sara, Vijay, Pankaj, Karisma and Dimple. Working with Karisma was particularly delightful as we had scenes together, and she was incredibly welcoming and professional. During our scene discussions, she approached the work as a true team player, dedicated to making each scene the best it could be."

"It was inspiring to collaborate with individuals who are driven to work hard, as it encourages you to deliver your best performance. It was indeed one of the best experiences to work with Homi Adajania and Maddock Films. It’s always been on my wish list to collaborate with the best in the business," shared Nikhil.