Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Karan Johar On Dealing With Hate Towards Bollywood: You Have To Turn A Blind Eye Towards Negativity

Karan Johar will be seen as a judge of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and ahead of it, he talks about only focusing on positivity in his life. 

Karan Johar
Karan Johar Instagram/@karanjohar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:16 pm

Karan Johar keeps on adding several feathers to his cap. From being a producer-director to a chat show host and a reality show judge, KJo is all over. In fact, he is one celebrity who’s marked his presence on all platforms, be it films, OTT or television. Now he is back to being a judge on the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, along with Bollywood’s ‘dhak dhak girl’ Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as co-judges. 

Nonetheless, television is one medium which has received less hate from people as compared to films or OTT, which have been a victim of the boycott culture in recent times. During a recent interview, Karan was asked if television is a ‘safe platform’ in present times. To which he replied, “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life.”

Well, television might be considered a ‘small screen’ by some, but several B-town celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or more recently Kareena Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, have been faces of reality shows. 

So what brings Karan back to TV, and KJo said, “I think it’s the audience. There is such a massive audience base for TV. People are watching the show across the nation, in every city and town. It’s beautiful how everyone sits together as a family to watch television. There is so much love that these shows ger and I think that’s the reason why we are all here.”

Karan Johar is currently awaiting the release of his production ‘Brahmastra’, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

