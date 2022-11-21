Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kanye West Returns To Twitter After Being Banned For Anti-Semitic Tweets

Rapper Kanye West is officially back on Twitter.

Kanye West
Kanye West The Guardian

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 12:19 pm

Rapper Kanye West is officially back on Twitter.

On Sunday, the 'Donda' artist made his first tweet since November 4, days after it was reported that his account was restored following Elon Musk's takeover, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," the 45-year-old Yeezy designer wrote to his 31.9 million followers. Hours later, he said in a separate tweet: "Shalom :)."

Internet users had mixed reactions to Ye's return to the platform.

"He coming to start some S**t Lmaooo," one person joked. Another user predicted that the Chicago artist "finna be writing thesis statement."

Anticipating more drama from the 'Gold Digger' spitter, one person penned in an Instagram comment: "If I don't want peace was a person. Popcorn."

Meanwhile, defending Kanye, a fan wrote: " Only the real ones know what Kanye is trying to do. Our culture is so sheep minded though, the masses are clueless the man isn't crazy, he's trying to warn us that we are being controlled."

Prior to this, Kanye's Twitter account was suspended following his threat to go "death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people."

Related stories

Speaking To David Letterman, Kanye West Blames Rihanna For Domestic Abuse

Kanye West Is Giving Up Talking And Sex For A Month In 'Verbal Fast'

The app cited "violation of Twitter's policies" as the reason of the hip-hop star/designer's restriction.

In addition to Ye, Elon reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account on Saturday.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kanye West Twitter
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released