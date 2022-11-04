Kanye West Is Giving Up Talking And Sex For A Month In 'Verbal Fast'

Rapper Kanye West has revealed he is giving up talking, sex, adult films, and alcohol for 30 days as he embarks on a "verbal fast".

The 45-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he is going on a "verbal fast" as part of a 30-day cleanse, which will involve him not speaking to anybody throughout the time period, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

But minutes after posting the message, the 'Praise God' hitmaker shared several tweets.

He concluded with: "I'm a bit sleepy but tomorrow... : ))) I promise it will be allll love speech guys I promise."

It comes after Kanye was suspended from Twitter last month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed last week that the star's account had been restored.

The 51-year-old businessman wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

In response, an account called Republicans against Trumpism asked the new Twitter boss: "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism."

Elon Musk, who is a friend of the controversial rap star, explained: "Ye's account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me."

Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently appeared to voice her disapproval of his anti-Semitic messages, after she took to social media to write that hate speech is "never OK" or "excusable". But she didn't mention the rap star by name.

Kim wrote on Twitter: "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."