Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic With Mila Kunis; Says They Met On A Flight

On her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback photo with Hollywood actress Mila Kunis, describing how they met on a plane.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic With Mila Kunis; Says They Met On A Flight
Kangana Ranaut and Mila Kunis Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:13 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted a throwback photo with American actress Mila Kunis during a flight a few years ago on her Instagram Stories. The 'Queen' actress expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pose for a photo with her.

In the picture, Ranaut is dressed in an overcoat and spectacles, her curly hair wrapped in an overhead bun, and she is posing alongside Kunis, who smiles for the camera.

Talking about her meeting with the 'Friends With Benefits' star, Ranaut wrote, "Some memory my phone threw at me. We were in a flight together and had a conversation…I rarely do that but glad I captured the moment. Now wonder when will we travel again."

A Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram storyA Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

Kunis will now star in the film 'Luckiest Girl Alive,' a trailer for which was released last week as part of Netflix's 2022 film slate. She previously appeared in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck with U.'

'Tiku Weds Sheru,' Ranaut's production venture, has just concluded filming. She was overlooking the filming of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

'Lock Upp,' her first reality show, premiered recently. She will host the program, which will see 16 controversial celebrities locked up for months with no access to the outside world. The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine India, will debut on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27.

Talking about the project, Ranaut said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most Fearless show ever."

Kangana Ranaut also has a few films in the pipeline, including 'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad' and 'Emergency.' She has also announced the 'Manikarnika' sequel, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Mila Kunis Bollywood Hollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Industry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Big Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Comes Clean On Cheating Anita Hassanandani

'Big Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Comes Clean On Cheating Anita Hassanandani

Bob Saget Died Of Head Trauma, Says Family

Parambrata Chatterjee Excited About More Work On OTT

Before Akshay Kumar, Celebs Who’ve Refused To Be A Part Of Kapil Sharma’s Show

Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1960s

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star