Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic With Mila Kunis; Says They Met On A Flight

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted a throwback photo with American actress Mila Kunis during a flight a few years ago on her Instagram Stories. The 'Queen' actress expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pose for a photo with her.

In the picture, Ranaut is dressed in an overcoat and spectacles, her curly hair wrapped in an overhead bun, and she is posing alongside Kunis, who smiles for the camera.

Talking about her meeting with the 'Friends With Benefits' star, Ranaut wrote, "Some memory my phone threw at me. We were in a flight together and had a conversation…I rarely do that but glad I captured the moment. Now wonder when will we travel again."

Kunis will now star in the film 'Luckiest Girl Alive,' a trailer for which was released last week as part of Netflix's 2022 film slate. She previously appeared in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck with U.'

'Tiku Weds Sheru,' Ranaut's production venture, has just concluded filming. She was overlooking the filming of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

'Lock Upp,' her first reality show, premiered recently. She will host the program, which will see 16 controversial celebrities locked up for months with no access to the outside world. The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine India, will debut on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27.

Talking about the project, Ranaut said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most Fearless show ever."

Kangana Ranaut also has a few films in the pipeline, including 'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad' and 'Emergency.' She has also announced the 'Manikarnika' sequel, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.'