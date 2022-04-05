Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself A Super Star Host, Says Akshay Kumar, SRK And Others Failed At Hosting

In February of this year, actress Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Lock Upp.' Since then, the show has been generating news and receiving positive feedback from the audience. Amid the success of the show, Ranaut took to social media ‘to stand up for herself’.

Kangana Ranaut penned a lengthy letter in which she discussed how various Bollywood celebrities had attempted to host shows in the past. However, according to Ranaut, only three actors have been labeled as "superstar hosts" thus far: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and herself.

“Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league,” she wrote.

Ranaut further stated that the 'jealous movie mafia' is attempting to defame her hosting success. Ranaut went on to remark that she is happy to be her generation's 'only successful host.' “I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp,” the Manikarnika actress added.

Just a few days ago, Ranaut took a jab at Karan Johar after her show crossed 200M views. “As lock up hits 200M views …. Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo,” she wrote.

When it comes to the show 'Lock Upp,' it can be viewed on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Nisha Rawal, a television actress, was recently evicted from the show, while Karanvir Bohra and designer Saisha Shinde returned.