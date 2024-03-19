Kang Tae-oh Discharged From The Military; Confirms His First Project Titled 'Potato Research Institute'

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae-oh has gracefully finished his mandatory military services. The actor was discharged on the morning of March 19 after completing his active duty military service, which began in September 2022 and lasted approximately one year and six months.
The actor, through his agency, shared, “I enlisted after receiving great love from everyone after wrapping up ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ I faced the end of my 20s and start of my 30s in the military, and it was a meaningful time during which I fixed my bad habits and earned only good things.”
He went on to share, “I will work to impress with great projects going forward, so please show lots of anticipation and love.”
Advertisement
Throughout his military service, Kang Tae-oh faithfully fulfilled various duties. He had the honour of reading the memorandum at last year’s memorial service on Hyeonchungil (Memorial Day in South Korea), and he also served as an assistant instructor at the 37th Infantry Division Jeungpyeong-gun in the North Chungcheong Province.
Now that he has completed his military service, Kang Tae-oh is gearing up to make a comeback to the small screens. His agency, Man of Creation, has confirmed the news that the K-Drama actor would be starring in ‘Potato Research Institute’. As per Soompi, the agency’s statement read, “‘Potato Research Institute’ is a project that Kang Tae-oh is currently positively considering.”
Advertisement
The drama is slated to be a romantic comedy series taking place in a setting of a rural potato research institute. The actor is currently in discussions for the role of the main lead, a character described as an outsider, who possesses unexpected charm. Additionally, Lee Sun-bin has been roped in as the female lead of the series, portraying Kang Tae-oh’s character's romantic interest.
‘Potato Research Institute,’ written by Kim Ho-soo and helmed by Kang Il-soo, is reportedly set to go on air in the latter half of this year or 2025.