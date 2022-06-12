Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' Is One Of The Top 3 Grossers Of 2022

'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil released in theatres on June 3.

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 1:13 pm

'Vikram', the recently released film starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, has left a lasting impression on the audience. It's performing extremely well at the box office. After 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Valimai', the action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is now among the top three grossing films of 2022. 'Vikram' has gotten great feedback from reviewers and audiences alike.

The much-anticipated film starring Haasan was released in theatres on June 3 in multiple languages. The film is closing in on Rs 300 crore at the box office globally. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the film’s success and its entry to the list of top grossers. 

'Vikram', directed by Kanagaraj, is a high-octane action thriller. The movie is set in the 'Kaithi' universe. Suriya played the role of Rolex in a cameo role alongside Haasan, Sethupathi, and Faasil. In this film, actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie, and Sathana Bharathi played supporting roles.

The film’s massive success also had Haasan handing out fancy gifts to the crew. He gifted the director Kanagaraj a Lexus car and bikes to all 13 assistant directors.

