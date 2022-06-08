Kamal Haasan Gifts Suriya A Watch, Gives Bikes To Assistant Directors Of 'Vikram'

Actor-producer Kamal Haasan, who previously gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kanakaraj, the director of his recently released action film 'Vikram', has now given bikes to all of the film's assistant directors. He gifted each of the film's 13 assistant directors an Apache RTR 160 motorcycle. He also gifted a Rolex watch to actor Suriya, who made a cameo appearance in the film.

This is in response to the phenomenal success of the film across the globe, reported Pinkvilla. It has crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. It has also crossed the US$ 2 Million mark in the USA.

#Vikram crosses the $2 Million gross mark in USA 🇺🇸



A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2022

#Vikram enters the ₹ 200 Crs WW Gross Club.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2022

The movie was released on June 3 and its plot revolves around the murders of police officers by a drug syndicate. Haasan plays the role of the father of a martyred officer.

The actor-producer is already planning to work on another movie with actor Suriya after 'Vikram’s success.

“Suriya is another great admirer of mine and I admire his work. In fact, I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform. He wanted to do a film with me, but he was nervous and worried,” informs Haasan.

“We have given him a couple of scripts, which were initially meant for me. He said ‘that’s your script, how can I do it.’ But then I convinced him saying, ‘there’s nothing called your script and my script’. So yes, that’s how it all started,” he further added.

