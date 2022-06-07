Actor-producer Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest film 'Vikram' has been performing well at the box office since its release on June 3. Following the success of their film, Haasan has gifted a car to the director as a token of appreciation.

Earlier Haasan wrote a letter to Kanagaraj in which he addressed the director as a son, not only congratulating him but also wishing him a bright future.

“Life time settlement letter”

Words can’t express how emotional I’m feeling reading this!

Nandri Andavarey @ikamalhaasan 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5yF4UnGnVj — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 6, 2022

On Tuesday (June 7), Haasan presented Kanagaraj with a luxurious Lexus car, and a photo of him handing over the keys was shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The photo has gone viral over the internet. In India, Lexus cars start at Rs. 60 lakhs ex-showroom and go up to Rs. 2.5 crores, making them one of the most desired vehicles.

'Vikram' stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya, among others, and features music by Anirudh. After completing Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67,' Kanagaraj is expected to reunite with Haasan for 'Vikram 3,' which will also include Suriya, Karthi, and Faasil.

The movie is already a hit and is set to enter the Rs 100 Crore club.