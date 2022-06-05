Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
'Vikram' Box-Collection: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore

'Vikram' is ready to enter the 100-crore-club. The film stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in a cameo. The film is set to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office in just its opening weekend.

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 6:11 pm

'Vikram,' directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is doing well at the box-office. The film debuted on June 3 and grossed Rs 27 crores on its second day at the ticket windows. In India, the film grossed Rs 33 crores on its first day at the box-office. And in India alone, the film has grossed Rs 60 crores in box-office receipts.

Reportedly, the film is also performing well overseas and the movie is projected to beat the collection that actor Vijay’s ‘Beast’ collected in the first week earlier this year. According to various reports, 'Vikram' would enter the Rs 100 crores club at the box-office after only three days. 

'Vikram' is doing well not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The film has grossed over Rs 30 crores worldwide and is doing well in the United States and Australia. So far, the film has made approximately Rs 90 crore worldwide in three days, and with the weekend shows tickets sold out, the movie will reach Rs 100 crore by day three.

