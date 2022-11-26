Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Kajol Eeveals Ajay Devgn Is A Fabulous Cook, Has Quirks In The Kitchen

Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that Ajay Devgn, who has been playing different characters on screen, is in real life, a lovely husband who cooks delicious food.

Bollywood actress Kajol.
Bollywood actress Kajol. Instagram/ @kajol

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 5:25 pm

Kajol will be seen gracing the special episode - '30 Years of Kajol' this weekend along with actor Vishal Jethwa on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the shoot, the special guest Kajol made the interesting revelation about her husband Ajay Devgn.

Kajol will be seen gracing the special episode - '30 Years of Kajol' this weekend along with actor Vishal Jethwa on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the shoot, the special guest Kajol made the interesting revelation about her husband Ajay Devgn.

When Bharti asked Kajol about Ajay's cooking skills and her favourite dish that Ajay cooks, Kajol revealed: "As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, Ajay is one of those cooks you know, who prepares any dish and it turns out to be delicious."

"Cooking is something Ajay enjoys very much, and he shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn't share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing Khichdi for me and that is his specialty."

Art & Entertainment Kajol Ajay Devgn
