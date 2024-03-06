Art & Entertainment

Kajol Drops Pic With Wine Bottle, Says ‘I May Not Drink But Can Get A Good Laugh’

Bollywood actress Kajol on Wednesday dropped a quirky picture with a bottle of wine, saying though she doesn't drink, she can get a good laugh.

I
IANS
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Instagram
Kajol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Kajol on Wednesday dropped a quirky picture with a bottle of wine, saying though she doesn't drink, she can get a good laugh.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who enjoys 16.3 million followers, shared a fun picture of herself, wherein she can be seen wearing a black blazer and a white formal shirt.

With minimal makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail, Kajol is seen smiling while holding a bottle of wine close to her face. The post is captioned: "I may not drink but nothing says I can't get a good laugh out of it. #winewednesday #goatfather."

Fans took to the comment section and said: "Funniest person ever". One user wrote: "Simran Singh rocking". Another said: "fantastic".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

Tags

Kajol

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement