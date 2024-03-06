Kajol Drops Pic With Wine Bottle, Says ‘I May Not Drink But Can Get A Good Laugh’

Bollywood actress Kajol on Wednesday dropped a quirky picture with a bottle of wine, saying though she doesn't drink, she can get a good laugh.
Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who enjoys 16.3 million followers, shared a fun picture of herself, wherein she can be seen wearing a black blazer and a white formal shirt.
With minimal makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail, Kajol is seen smiling while holding a bottle of wine close to her face. The post is captioned: "I may not drink but nothing says I can't get a good laugh out of it. #winewednesday #goatfather."
Fans took to the comment section and said: "Funniest person ever". One user wrote: "Simran Singh rocking". Another said: "fantastic".
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.