Art & Entertainment

Kabir Khan Opens Up On Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan As 'Chandu Champion'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama 'Chandu Champion', recalled the meeting he had with Kartik Aaryan, sharing how his gut instinct was very strong about the actor becoming the lead character.

Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan
Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan Photo: X
info_icon

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming biographical sports drama 'Chandu Champion', recalled the meeting he had with Kartik Aaryan, sharing how his gut instinct was very strong about the actor becoming the lead character.

Talking to IANS, Kabir, who is known for his directorial work on '83' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', spoke about choosing Kartik as 'Chandu Champion'. The movie is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Kabir told IANS: "When I was writing the script of 'Chandu'... obviously, when you are writing the script, you have an image in your mind. And that image, that character, has an age, personality, attitude... So, when you have these pointers, the next step is to identify which actor can embody all these characteristics. Very strongly, I felt those characteristics in Kartik Aaryan." "We have never worked before, not even met properly. Then we had a meeting for around 2.5 hours, during which we had a lot of conversations about the film. As a director, during our talks, it's my job to gauge whether he is the right fit for this character. A director's gut instinct is very strong. After that 2.5-hour meeting with him, I was very clear that Kartik would be the 'Chandu Champion'," shared Kabir.

The director of 'Ek Tha Tiger' further shared that he had two queries, which Kartik answered instantly. "I only had two questions, which Kartik answered without batting an eye on it -- firstly, about getting a haircut, and secondly, about a very tough body transformation because he (Petkar) is a top athlete of international level. Kartik had no hesitations with both questions. I knew he would go the extra mile to do it," concluded Kabir Khan. 'Chandu Champion' is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film will be released in theatres on June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. End Of 'Negative' Politics: Akhilesh Yadav On LS Poll Results
  2. NEET Controversy: Aspiring Doctors Protest For 'Justice', Question NTA's Reasons For Grace Marks | Details
  3. Water Crisis: AAP Minister Alleges Haryana Is 'Blocking Delhi's Share'
  4. Several Trains Cancelled For Infrastructure Upgrade Work At Sealdah Station, Passengers Face Hardship
  5. Thunderstorms Predicted In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra Posts Golden Hour Selfie, Asks If His 'Game Is On Point'
  2. Gauahar Khan Offers A Peek Into Mussoorie Holiday, Says She's In Love With The Hills
  3. Kabir Khan Opens Up On Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan As 'Chandu Champion'
  4. Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor (Male) For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' At Movified Screen Awards
  5. Jodie Turner-Smith Says Motherhood Helped Her Realise 'How Powerful' She Is
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, T20 WC: 'Batters Know They Didn't Bat Well But Nothing To Worry', Says Skipper Shanto
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting
  3. Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo Experience Key For 2016 Champions - Roberto Martinez
  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Shrugs Off Injury To Train Hard On Uneven Tracks With Kohli, Surya
  5. Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20 Preview: Scots Eye Top Spot In Group B
World News
  1. Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets
  2. What Is Happening In Sudan?
  3. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  4. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  5. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Seychelles VP Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony