Jon Hamm Joins 'The Morning Show' Season 3

"Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm has boarded the season three cast of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show".

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 10:58 am

Fronted by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

According to entertainment website E! Online, Hamm will play Paul Marks, "a corporate titan" who sets his sights on UBA, the network behind 'The Morning Show', pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Anderson) and Bradley (Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.

He joins new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt ("Homeland"). Production on season three is set to begin this month.

Hamm was most recently seen in the blockbuster action-adventure film "Top Gun: Maverick". Besides "The Morning Show", he will also star in the FX anthology "Fargo". 

