About Jolly LLB 3

The story of Jolly LLB 3 revolves around land acquisition by capitalists and how farmers are exploited at the hands of industrialists. Akshay, Arshad and Saurabh Shukla, who also reprised his role, have been raved for their performances. Audiences and critics also praised Kapoor for the well-written screenplay and for offering an engaging and thought-provoking theme with an equal amount of drama and comic splits.