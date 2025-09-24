Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, crossed Rs 65 crore mark on Day 5
The legal comedy drama is performing better than the previous instalments
It released in theatres on September 19
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres on September 19. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third instalment received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. After crossing Rs 10 crore on Day 1, the legal drama saw a significant rise on Saturday and Sunday, but the collections dropped on Day 4 and Day 5 (which were weekdays). However, it has crossed the Rs 65 crore mark in five days.
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 5
The box office report in Sacnilk states Jolly LLB 3 earned Rs 12.50 crore on Day 1, Rs 20 crore on Day 2, Rs 21 crore on Day 3, and Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4. On Tuesday, Day 5, the earnings witnessed a slight rise of 18.18% as it earned Rs 6.5 crore. So, the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 65.5 crore in India in five days.
Theatre occupancy of Jolly LLB 3 was around 21.12% on Tuesday, with attendance gradually increasing from morning (8.74%) to night shows (34.31%).
The film collected Rs 83 crore worldwide in its first weekend. It is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club this week.
About Jolly LLB 3
The story of Jolly LLB 3 revolves around land acquisition by capitalists and how farmers are exploited at the hands of industrialists. Akshay, Arshad and Saurabh Shukla, who also reprised his role, have been raved for their performances. Audiences and critics also praised Kapoor for the well-written screenplay and for offering an engaging and thought-provoking theme with an equal amount of drama and comic splits.
It has been produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies. The film also starred Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor and Seema Biswas in significant roles.