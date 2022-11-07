Jimmy Kimmel To Host Oscars For The Third Time, Says ‘Either A Great Honour Or A Trap’

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the Oscars again, and it will be more like him completing a trilogy. Jimmy’s Oscars sojourn started with the “envelope-gate” ceremony. And now, the late-night talk show host will preside over the upcoming Academy Awards 2023 in March this year.

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a joint statement, “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” adding, “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the show two times before, first in 2017, when he had to manage the final moments in which the wrong best film winner was called, and then in 2018, which came amid #MeToo reckoning.

Reacting to the same, Jimmy said, “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap,” adding, “Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone said no,” as reported by AP.

After the 90th Oscars in 2018, the Academy Awards went without a host. Only during the 94th ceremony earlier this year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes turned hosts.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars,” said academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Janet Yang. “His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.”

In the last Oscars, everyone witnessed The Slap, in which Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. Will, who won the best actor that night, was subsequently banned from the Oscars for a decade.

The upcoming 95th Oscars will be conducted on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.