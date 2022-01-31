Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Jimin Of BTS Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery

Singer Jimin from the Korean pop sensation band BTS undergoes an appendicitis surgery and also tests positive for Covid-19.

Jimin - koreaboo.com

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:11 pm

Jimin, a member of the Korean pop sensation band BTS, had appendix surgery on Monday, according to the group's agency, Big Hit Music.

Big Hit Music also revealed on Weverse that Jimin had tested positive for Covid-19. He is 'experiencing mild sore throat but is making a quick recovery,' according to the statement.

In the statement, the agency said "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," concluded the official statement by the agency.

BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga had all tested positive for Covid-19 previously. On Weverse, Big Hit Music alerted ARMY, BTS followers of the same.

