Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Jennifer Lopez's Social Media Accounts Go Dark, All Instagram Posts Erased

Actress-producer-singer Jennifer Lopez's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, have suddenly gone dark in their featured/cover images.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 9:43 pm

It is perhaps because the 'Hustlers' and 'Marry Me' actress is on the verge of announcing a new project, reports Deadline. While Lopez's Instagram account has erased all posts, a trail of her previous postings remained on Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

Across all four social media platforms, Lopez counts close to 347 million followers, the majority of them coming from Instagram.

According to 'Deadline,' Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, in June 2021, signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix spanning feature films, TV series, and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.

Lopez co-runs Nuyorican Productions with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Lopez scored her best opening for a live-action movie at the US box office with 'Hustlers,' which debuted at $33.1 million, grossed $105 million statewide, and $157.6 million worldwide.

As a recording artist, Lopez has sold over 70 million albums, with 'J.Lo' becoming her bestselling album, with 3.8 million copies sold in the US and 12 million globally.

'Deadline' adds that her Netflix thriller 'The Mother' from director Niki Caro is set to debut in May. Her romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' with Josh Duhamel will hit Prime Video on January 27.

