Jennifer Aniston Shares Puppy Pictures, Workout Photos From Instagram Photo Dump

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, though not very active on Instagram, recently offered her followers a glimpse into her busy life.

Jennifer Aniston with her puppy Photo: Instagram
The actress took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of images, including a selfie where she pouted her lips in a car, reports 'People' magazine.

Jennifer displayed her grown-out lob hairstyle, which she sported for much of the awards season in support of her series 'The Morning Show' this year.

According to 'People', several other photos in the carousel featured two of her three dogs, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde (her white pit bull, Sophie, was not pictured), lounging around and giving her some puppy-dog eyes.

Another shot captured Jennifer during a workout session at Pvolve -- the celebrity-endorsed workout brand she previously partnered with -- posing for a mirror selfie with the company's director of training, Dani Coleman.

In other images, the actress was seen with friends, including TV writer Molly McNearney (wife of Jimmy Kimmel and producer of his long-running talk show), actress Andrea Bendewald, and Amanda Anka (daughter of Paul Anka and wife to Ozark alum Jason Bateman), as they chatted on FaceTime and dined out together.

The final photo featured a simple shot of a bathroom mirror with a message written on it in marker: "I love you xx."

