Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement, Introduces Fiancé During Dream Girl India Tour

Jasmine Sandlas announced her engagement during the Dream Girl India Tour opener in Delhi.
Singer introduced fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary before sharing a romantic dance on stage.
Delhi concert launched Jasmine Sandlas' multi-city India tour with several hit performances.
Jasmine Sandlas gave fans an unforgettable surprise during the opening night of her Dream Girl India Tour by announcing her engagement. The Punjabi singer introduced her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage during her Delhi concert, making the evening even more memorable for the audience. Videos from the special moment have since gone viral across social media.
Jasmine Sandlas introduces fiancé on stage
In one of the biggest highlights of the concert, Jasmine Sandlas invited Shekhar Chaudhary on stage and confirmed that the two were engaged. It was said by the singer while introducing him that he was "her man", before she proudly showed the audience her engagement ring.
The couple shared a warm embrace and later danced together to Laavan, drawing loud cheers from the packed venue.
Who is Shekhar Chaudhary?
Shekhar Chaudhary has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite frequently appearing in Jasmine Sandlas' social media posts. He is reportedly a member of the singer's team and has accompanied her on several spiritual visits, including trips to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
The Delhi concert also marked the beginning of the Dream Girl India Tour, with Sandlas performing fan favourites including Laavan, Panjeba and Sip Sip. She also treated the audience to songs from Dhurandhar, including Shararat, Jaiye Sajana and the title track, before ending the night with popular hits such as Taras, Illegal Weapon and Yaar Na Mile.
Presented by Team Innovation, the first leg of the tour was held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. Following the successful opener, Jasmine is scheduled to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.