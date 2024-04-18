Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Manes, Asks For 'Achhe Hair Days' Every Day

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, on Thursday, treated her fans to her picture of a "good hair day."
Janhvi, who made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directional 'Dhadak', co-starring Ishaan Khatter, has 24.1 million followers on Instagram.
Taking to the photo-sharing application, Janhvi shared a casual selfie, wearing a white T-shirt and kept her long tresses open. With a no-makeup look, she is flaunting her wavy hairstyle.
The post is captioned: "Pls roze aise achhe hair days de do.. shubh baal diwas."
On the professional front, Janhvi next has romantic sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao.
She also has the action thriller 'Ulajh' starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang as lead.